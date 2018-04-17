Jets' Tyler Myers: Out against Minnesota

As expected, Myers (undisclosed) has traveled back to Winnipeg and will not be in action against the Wild on Tuesday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Myers will have an extra day to try and get healthy, as the Jets won't play Game 5 until Friday. In the meantime, Tucker Poolman figures to slot into the blue line in Myers' stead -- barring a return to the ice by Toby Enstrom (lower body).

