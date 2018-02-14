Play

Jets' Tyler Myers: Overtime hero against Capitals

Myers netted the overtime winner Tuesday against Washington.

Myers was very engaged offensively in the victory, firing six shots on goal in 23:58 of ice time and getting on the scoresheet for the first time in six games. The 28-year-old is now up to six goals and 27 points in 57 games this season. He logs heavy minutes in all situations and is worth owning in a wide variety of fantasy settings.

