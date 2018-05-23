Jets' Tyler Myers: Plays all 82 games

Myers logged a full 82-game campaign for the first time in his career this season.

After missing nearly all of the 2016-17 season, Myers was one of five Jets players to see action in every game this year. As a result, the defenseman registered his highest point total (36) since he was with Buffalo in 2010-11. Perhaps the biggest reason for the Houston native's increased production was his role with the man advantage, where he averaged 2:04 of ice time and tallied three goals and 14 helpers. If he can hold onto his spot on the power play, the 27-year-old could rack up another 30-plus point campaign in 2018-19.