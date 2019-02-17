Jets' Tyler Myers: Powers in two goals in loss

Myers scored twice in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Don't look now, but Myers has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games. He'll be hard pressed to hit the same 36-point plateau he did last season, but Myers does have a shot at his fourth-career 30-point season. Check your wire if you need short-term help.

