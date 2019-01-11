Jets' Tyler Myers: Ruled out Friday
Myers (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Myers absence will open the door for Sami Niku to slot back into the lineup, while Joe Morrow and Dmitry Kulikov figure to see additional ice time. The 28-year-old Myers has recorded 13 points in his 43 games this season and is unlikely to repeat his numbers (36 points) from the 2017-18 campaign.
