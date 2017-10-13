Jets' Tyler Myers: Scores game-winning shortie
Myers scored a shorthanded goal and skated to a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Myers' first goal of the season late in the second period ended up being the game-winner. The 2008 first-rounder has never been able to recapture the offensive magic of his 48-point rookie campaign, but he's turned into a dependable player in his own zone and already sports a plus-6 rating.
