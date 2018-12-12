Jets' Tyler Myers: Second straight two-point game
Myers scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Myers has earned time on the power play recently but both his points came at even strength in this matchup. Myers is hot right now, but he has just eight points in 30 games and will be tough to rely on long-term.
