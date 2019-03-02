Jets' Tyler Myers: Secures victory over Preds
Myers scored his eighth goal of the season in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Friday.
Myers pulled off the somewhat rare game-winning empty-net goal as the teams exchanged three goals over the last two minutes of the contest. Myers added four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's victory. In his last five games, he notched a goal and an assist, while racking up nine blocks and seven hits. With 23 points in 62 games this year, the blueliner makes for a solid fantasy option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...