Jets' Tyler Myers: Secures victory over Preds

Myers scored his eighth goal of the season in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Friday.

Myers pulled off the somewhat rare game-winning empty-net goal as the teams exchanged three goals over the last two minutes of the contest. Myers added four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's victory. In his last five games, he notched a goal and an assist, while racking up nine blocks and seven hits. With 23 points in 62 games this year, the blueliner makes for a solid fantasy option in deeper formats.