Jets' Tyler Myers: Sets up two goals in win
Myers collected two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's overtime win over the Sharks.
Myers skated 20:37 in the victory and got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games. The 27-year-old is putting together a great season, recording 25 points and a plus-11 rating through 49 games. Myers has racked up over half of his points with the man advantage and continues to see heavy minutes in all situations. The six-foot-eight rearguard is a great fantasy play on one of the league's biggest powerhouse teams.
