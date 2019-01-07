Jets' Tyler Myers: Snags game-winning goal
Myers recorded the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Myers utilized his long stick to pull off a wraparound on Ben Bishop, which ended a seven-game pointless streak and 10-game goal drought. The Houston native is averaging 19:26 of ice time on the season, but has seen his minutes creep up to 23:43 during the last three contests with Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) out of the lineup.
