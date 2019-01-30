Jets' Tyler Myers: Snags helper
Myers garnered an assist in Monday's 4-3 winner over Boston.
Myers ended a four-game pointless streak with his helpers, the first point he's registered since returning from a brief two-game stint on the sidelines. The Houston native likely won't match his 36-point effort from last year, but should still hit the 25-point threshold.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...