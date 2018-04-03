Jets' Tyler Myers: Snags helper

Myers picked up an assist in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Senators.

Myers' helper ended a 14-game pointless streak. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the blueliner still hasn't registered a goal since Feb. 13 against Washington (a stretch of 22 contests). Despite his recent struggles, the 27-year-old has put up his best numbers as a member of the Jets and highest point total since he was with Buffalo during the 2010-11 campaign.