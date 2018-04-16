Jets' Tyler Myers: Status uncertain
Coach Paul Maurice didn't provide an update on Myers undisclosed) following Monday's optional skate, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, Myers did not take part in morning skate, but considering only 14 players were in attendence, fantasy owners probably shouldn't read anything into it. The blueliner seemed to be in some significant distress following his collision; however, it appears we will need to wait until after Tuesday's game-day session for more information on his availability. In the event the Houston native is unable to give it a go, Tucker Poolman would likely slot into the lineup.
