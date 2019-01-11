Jets' Tyler Myers: Suffers apparent injury

Myers exited Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Coach Paul Maurice didn't have an update on Myers' status following Thursday's defeat, but at this point he should probably be considered a long shot for Friday's game against the Red Wings. More details on Myers' condition should surface following Friday's morning skate.

