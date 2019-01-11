Jets' Tyler Myers: Suffers apparent injury
Myers exited Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice didn't have an update on Myers' status following Thursday's defeat, but at this point he should probably be considered a long shot for Friday's game against the Red Wings. More details on Myers' condition should surface following Friday's morning skate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...