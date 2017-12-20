Jets' Tyler Myers: Three helpers Tuesday

Myers dished out a trio of assists -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-4 win at Nashville.

Myers has five helpers in five games without Dustin Byfuglien (lower body). The 2010 Calder Trophy winner for rookie of the year was exhibiting strong offensive upside even before Byfuglien was placed on injured reserve, as Myers now has 19 points in 35 games, including 11 with the extra man. Owners in need of offense from the blue line should look to acquire the 6-foot-8 defenseman.