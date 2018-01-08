Jets' Tyler Myers: Two assists in Sunday's win

Myers picked up two assists, including one on the power play, while adding three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The defenseman has snapped a six-game scoring drought with three points, all helpers, in his last two games. Myers is having something of a career resurgence while seeing big minutes on the potent Jets power play, and he already has 13 points with the man advantage through 43 games -- the first time he's hit double digits in that category since he was a 20-year-old phenom in 2010-11 with the Sabres,