Jets' Tyler Myers: Unlikely for Game 4

Myers (undisclosed) is doubtful to participate for Game 4 on Tuesday against Minnesota, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

It seems head coach Paul Maurice is thinking of sending Myers back to Winnipeg in order for him to receive more treatment from the medical staff, which would fully rule him out for Game 4, but keep a potential return date for Game 5 on Friday. The injury also seems to stem from an aggravated muscle, but it's unclear the severity or specific region that's causing Myers discomfort. If he does indeed miss Game 4, Jacob Trouba figures to take his spot on the second power-play unit.