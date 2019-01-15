Jets' Tyler Myers: Will play Tuesday

Myers (lower body) will return to action Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Myers will ultimately miss just two games because of a lower-body injury, slotting back into the pairings and likely the power play upon his return. Ben Chiarot (lower body) will miss the game and give his spot in the lineup to Myers.

