Jets' Tyler Myers: Will return for Game 5

Myers (undisclosed) will suit up against the Wild for Friday's Game 5 clash, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Getting Myers back comes just in time, as the Jets will be without Josh Morrissey (suspension) -- who was handed a one-game ban for cross-checking Minnesota's Eric Staal. In addition to retaking his spot on the blue line, the 27-year-old Myers should also resume his role on the power play, where he tallied 17 points during the regular season. Sami Niku figures to be the odd man out Friday, although Tucker Poolman could also find himself relegated to the press box.