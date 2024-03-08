Toffoli was traded to the Jets by the Devils in exchange for a pair of draft picks Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. Per TSN, New Jersey will receive a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

Toffoli will be playing for his fourth Canadian team, having previously suited up for Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. This season, the 31-year-old winger has racked up 26 goals and 15 helpers while playing for the Devils, including 14 power-play points. With Winnipeg, Toffoli could challenge for a first-line role, especially while Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) is out of the lineup.