Toffoli scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-0 win over Anaheim.

Both tallies came in the third period as the Jets turned the game into a rout. The goals were Toffoli's first points in three games since being traded to Winnipeg, and the 31-year-old seems to be settling in with new linemates Sean Monahan and Nikolaj Ehlers. Toffoli also led the Jets in ice time with the man advantage, which bodes well for his fantasy value. He sits two markers short of the third 30-goal campaign of his career, and last year's career-high 34 remains just within striking distance as Winnipeg has 16 games left on its schedule.