Toffoli scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Toffoli snapped a three-game slump with his second-period marker. He's struggled to generate offense in the playoffs, with the Jets' lack of depth scoring becoming a problem as they trail the Avalanche 2-1 following Friday's loss. Toffoli has managed five shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating through three playoff appearances.