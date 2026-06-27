Jets' Viggo Bjorck: Dog on bone drafted eighth overall

Bjorck was the eighth overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Bjorck is an undersized dynamo at center who plays like he has the puck on a string. His compete is off the charts, and his two-way play already has coaches depending on him in every situation. This guy commands the ice. Sure, 5-foot-9 elite, play-driving pivots are few and far between. But guys like Logan Stankoven and Brayden Point not only survive but thrive, and Bjorck has been compared to both. He has it all -- skill, smarts, speed compete, two-way acumen -- and he's already proven himself against men. This season, Bjorck rose to center the first line on his SHL team, and he was named one of Sweden's top-three players at the most recent World Championship (eight games; one goal, five assists). He's the second-best pivot in the 2026 class and could be Winnipeg's second-line pivot for a long time.