Bjorck scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Bjorck has two goals over his last three games. He's earned all six of his points over his last eight contests, with a move to the wing alongside Adam Lowry serving as the catalyst to get Bjorck's performance trending in the right direction. Through 24 appearances, he's added 22 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating. The 18-year-old has a bright future, but he'll likely have some more ups and downs in his rookie year.