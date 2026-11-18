Bjorck scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Bjorck put Winnipeg on the scoreboard midway through the second period, converting a setup from Adam Lowry for his first goal of the season. The young forward provided a much-needed spark, but the Jets couldn't complete the comeback. His offensive responsibilities remain limited because of his middle-six role on even strength, making him more of a developmental option in dynasty leagues than an immediate fantasy contributor.