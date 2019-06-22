Jets' Ville Heinola: Cool defender takes flight at draft

Heinola was drafted 20th overall by the Jets at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Heinola has elite vision and hockey sense, and that helps mask his average wheels. Don't get us wrong -- he definitely has a solid pro future. Heinola has ice-water in his veins and his game reads are exceptional. But at 5-foot-11, defenders are expected to be high-end skaters. He isn't. Heinola already played against men in Finland's top league and the growth in his game over the year showed scouts he can find his way. He controls exits and entries well, and that's a big part of today's NHL. Heinola could be a solid, TJ Brodie type, so watch his game closely.