Jets' Ville Heinola: Earns entry-level deal

Heinola agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

After tallying 14 points in 34 games with his Finnish club Lukko this year, Heinola was taken with the 20th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. The defender will likely spend another year playing overseas, but if he can further develop the offensive side of his game, he could find himself on the 23-man roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign.