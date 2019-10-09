Jets' Ville Heinola: Excelling early on

Heinola has notched one goal, two assists and eight shots on net while posting a plus-2 rating through the first four games of the campaign.

The 18-year-old rookie wasn't expected to have a major role with the Jets this season, but with Dustin Byfuglien still contemplating retirement and Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) out long term, he's had a chance to shine early on. If he keeps this up, he'll not only have a permanent spot in Winnipeg's lineup, but will also be a legitimate fantasy option. Heinola is worthy of a waiver claim in most formats.