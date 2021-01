Heinola will be placed on the taxi squad following his quarantine period after returning from World Juniors, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Considering he missed all of training camp, it shouldn't come as a shock to see Heinola starting the year on the taxi squad. In that role, the blueliner will be able to train with the team which should help him get up to speed. Whenever injuries eventually crop up, Heinola figures to have an inside track to jump into the lineup.