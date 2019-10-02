Jets' Ville Heinola: Grabs roster spot
Heinola made Winnipeg's Opening Night roster to face the Rangers on Thursday.
Heinola no doubt benefited from the absences of Dustin Byfuglien (personal) and Nathan Beaulieu (upper body), but may have made the roster regardless. The young Finn figures to make his NHL debut Thursday and may even get a look with the second power-play unit. In 34 games with Lukko Rauma last year, the 18-year-old notched two goals and 12 helpers and is certainly capable of contributing offensively.
