Jets' Ville Heinola: Headed back to Finland
Heinola was reassigned to Finnish club Lukko Rauma on Friday.
After a brief three-game stint in the minors, Heinola will return to his native Finland for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign. In eight games with the Jets, the 18-year-old notched one goal and four assists. Selected by Winnipeg with the 20th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, the blueliner should be in contention for a regular spot in the lineup heading into next season.
