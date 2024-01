Heinola (ankle) has been medically cleared and will be reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Heinola will suit up for the first time this season with the Moose but will have to wait a while to make his NHL season debut. Over the last four seasons, the 22-year-old blueliner has logged just 25 NHL contests. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him featuring prominently for the Jets this year.