Heinola was placed on waivers by the Jets on Sunday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Heinola made a career-high 18 regular-season appearances for the Jets last year and recorded an assist, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and four PIM while averaging 14:11 of ice time. He'll presumably head to AHL Manitoba if he clears waivers, but it seems possible that he'll be called up by Winnipeg at some point this year if the Jets need additional depth.