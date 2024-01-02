Heinola (ankle) will join the Jets for their upcoming three-game road trip, John Lu of TSN reports Tuesday.

Heinola was originally expected to not return prior to the team's trip but may have taken an additional step in his recovery. Still, the 22-year-old blueliner's presence on the trip doesn't guarantee he will get into the lineup. Whenever Heinola is cleared to play, he will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely mean Declan Chisolm or Logan Stanley is shipped down to the minors.