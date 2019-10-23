Jets' Ville Heinola: Manages assist
Heinola registered an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Heinola's solid start to his NHL career continues with a goal and four helpers in eight appearances. There will be bumps along the way for the 18-year-old defenseman -- he sat out three straight games recently -- but he's shown more good than bad in the early going.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.