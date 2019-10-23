Play

Heinola registered an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Heinola's solid start to his NHL career continues with a goal and four helpers in eight appearances. There will be bumps along the way for the 18-year-old defenseman -- he sat out three straight games recently -- but he's shown more good than bad in the early going.

