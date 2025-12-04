Heinola posted two assists in AHL Manitoba's 5-0 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Heinola has done just alright this year in the minors, picking up eight points over 22 appearances. He's also posted a minus-14 rating, which is likely to keep him from being in the mix for a call-up. The Jets' NHL-level blue line is pretty deep as is, and Heinola missed out on it during training camp. At this point, the 2019 first-round pick would likely need a change of scenery to have a chance at carving out an NHL role.