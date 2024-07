Heinola signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Heinola accumulated 10 goals and 27 points in 41 regular-season appearances with AHL Manitoba in 2023-24. He also had two assists in two playoff outings. Heinola has provided one goal and 10 helpers in 35 career NHL contests. The 23-year-old defenseman will compete for a spot on Winnipeg's bottom pairing at training camp.