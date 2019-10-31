Heinola was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Heinola is two games shy of this year counting toward his entry-level contract, so it's not surprising to see him headed for the minors. The club could still decide to loan him back to his Finnish club Lukko Rauma, but for now the Jets seem to want to keep the blueliner close by. With the Moose, the 18-year-old figures to see a significant uptick in minutes and would likely see the ice on the power play as well, all of which will help further his development. With five points in eight NHL games, the youngster should be a near lock for the 23-man roster next season in the event he doesn't make it back in 2019-20.