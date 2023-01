Heinola (illness) will not be ready to face Buffalo on Thursday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

At this point, it seems doubtful that Heinola will be ready for the second game of the Jets' back-to-back versus the Penguins on Friday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Even once cleared to play, Heinola may not be able to break into the lineup and could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.