Heinola earned a plus-1 rating during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Heinola, who dressed for the first time since Nov. 23, received a season-high 15:39 of ice time, mostly paired with Dylan Samberg. The 2019 first-round draft pick has competed in three games with the Jets this season, but he still seeks his first shot on goal. Heinola replaced Kyle Capobianco, who was scratched, in Tuesday's lineup.