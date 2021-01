Heinola was promoted to the main NHL roster Thursday and is expected to pair with Josh Morrissey, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Heinola will make his 2020-21 debut in Thursday's matchup with Ottawa. Last year, the 19-year-old blueliner logged just eight games for the Jets in which he racked up one goal on 10 shots, four helpers and four PIM while averaging 18:04 of ice time. Paired with Morrissey, Heinola could see big minutes and possibly even get a look with the man advantage.