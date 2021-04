Heinola has been promoted to the Jets' active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Toronto.

Heinola is expected to skate on Winnipeg's third pairing against the Maple Leafs. The 20-year-old Finn has only cracked the Jets' lineup on one occasion this season, posting a plus-2 rating in 14:22 of ice time in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Jan. 21.