Heinola will begin the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Lukko (Finland).

Heinola logged 29 games with Lukko last year in which he tallied seven helpers. The blueliner did also make eight appearances for the Jets in October in which he notched one goal, four assists and 10 shots while averaging 18:04 of ice time. Once the 2020-21 season starts up, Heinola should be a near-lock for the 23-man roster.