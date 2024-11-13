Namestnikov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Namestnikov has three goals and two assists over six games in November. He's not slowing down after an impressive October, and he's still seeing regular middle-six minutes and power-play time for the 15-1-0 Jets. For the season, Namestnikov has five goals, seven assists, 19 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 16 appearances. His 26.3 shooting percentage will drop, so fantasy managers likely will want to pivot to a hot hand once the 31-year-old's offense dips.