Namestnikov had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over the Wild on Saturday.

He opened the scoring early in the first after Alex Iaffalo grabbed a turnover behind the Wild net and fed Namestnikov, who was alone in tight on Marc-Andre Fleury. It was his first three-point game since Jan. 2 when he picked three apples against the Lightning. Namestnikov is seven points from his career mark of 44 set in 2017-18 in Tampa Bay. With five games remaining, he may be hard-pressed to set a new career mark.