Namestnikov notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Fresh off signing a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Jets earlier in the day, Namestnikov was able to show off his playmaking skills by starting the sequence that led to Nikolaj Ehlers' opening goal. The helper was Namestnikov's 20th of the season, making this the second year in a row he's reached that mark, as well as the fifth time in his career. He's largely served in a second-line capacity in 2024-25, racking up 30 points, 63 shots on net, 60 hits, 34 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 53 appearances. The 32-year-old has a goal and six helpers during his active five-game point streak.