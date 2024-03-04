Namestnikov picked up a goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Namestnikov provided an assist on the game-tying goal early in the third period and scored an empty-net goal late as the Sabres attempted to put the game into overtime. This was Namestnikov's first multi-point game since Jan. 5 and only his fifth of the season. In his past 15 games Namestnikov has only produced three total points; he might not be a player worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.