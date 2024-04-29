Namestnikov (face) has a fractured cheekbone, but he hasn't been ruled out of Tuesday's must-win Game 5 versus the Avalanche, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site says.

It sounds like Namestnikov may put on a full cage and try to gut it out Tuesday, but his status for Game 5 may not be confirmed until the Jets take the ice for pregame warmups. He's picked up one goal and a minus-3 rating through the first four games of the Jets' first-round series versus Colorado.