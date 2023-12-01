Namestnikov left Thursday's game versus the Oilers with a lower-body injury, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Further details regarding Namestnikov's injury are unknown. He left the game after getting tangled up with Darnell Nurse in the third period. Namestnikov should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Registers helper•
-
Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Strikes shorthanded in win•
-
Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Earns assist against Kings•
-
Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Re-joining Winnipeg•