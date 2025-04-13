Namestnikov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Namestnikov earned his first point over six games in April when he set up the first of Josh Morrissey's two third-period goals. The 32-year-old Namestnikov is up to 37 points in 76 contests, exactly matching the 11 goals and 26 assists he had in 78 outings a year ago. The center has added 90 shots on net, a plus-19 rating, 82 hits, 47 blocked shots and 38 PIM. The consistency is nice -- Namestnikov has been a viable depth forward in fantasy for much of the season.